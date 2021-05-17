Shimla: BJP National President JP Nadda on the initiative of MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur flagged off Aspatal Mobile Medical Units carrying COVID medical supplies for the state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The 17 Mobile Medical Units are part of Saansad Mobile Swasthya Seva, an initiative launched by Anurag Thakur three years ago to provide accessible rural healthcare services to people in his constituency Hamirpur.

The Asptal initiative will cater to 12 Districts of the state and strengthen the hands of the local COVID relief efforts by providing 3 lakh three Ply Mask, 50 thousand N-95 Mask, 25 thousand gloves, 10 thousand face sheild, 7 thousand PPE Kits, 6 thousand Oxygen Masks, 3200 NRM, 1500 oxygen regulator and 250 Nasal Canola.

Flagging off the 17 asptal medical vans JP Nadda said “Anurag Thakur has been working to provide resources and relief in Himachal Pradesh since the COVID pandemic began. Today he is extending the 17 Asptal Mobile Medical Units initiative under the mantra of ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ by providing bulk various COVID medical supplies for the benefit of every Himachali.”

Lauding the efforts of Thakur, he appealed all the karyakartas of the state to ensure this effort reaches its intended beneficiaries.

“These medical resources will strengthen relief efforts in Himachal and save lives. The Asptal initiative has begun three years ago and has provided free medical tests and treatment to over 5.5 Lakh people; over 65% of them are women,” said Anurag Thakur.

This initiative has been working even during the COVID period with a motivated team of doctors, nurses and lab technicians, he added.

Three PSA Oxygen Plants in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur; apart from this Oxygen plants are also being set up under PMCARES, informed Thakur.