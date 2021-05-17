Shimla: Himachal Police in the last ten days period imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,2000 for violations during solemnising marriages in the state.

Following Corona curfew directives, as many as 1193 permissions had been sought from the district administrations across the state for holding marriages from 7 May till the morning of 16 May.

Of the total fine collected, Rs 92,000 was imposed on violations of over gathering in marriages.

During checking of 906 marriage venues 24 challans were issued for violations of over gatherings, including one challan etc in districts of Shimla, Kangra and Solan (BBN), 5 challans in Bilaspur, 2 Chamba, 2 Mandi and Sirmour 12 challans.

Fine realised in Sirmour district was Rs 50,000, while in Shimla, Kangra and Solan (BBN), the total fine amounted to Rs 5,000 each, Rs 7000 from Bilaspur, Rs 10,000 each from Chamba and Mandi.

Six challans, one each were issued in the districts of Chamba, Kangra and Sirmour, three in Kullu for not obtaining permission of holding marriage functions and fine of Rs 30,000 was collected from the violators by imposition of Rs 5000 each.