Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 1,365 new Covid-19 cases, 2,192 recovery and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

NHM reported 385 new cases in Kangra district, while 527 patients have recovered from the virus. 13 deaths were recorded by the NHM in the district on Wednesday.

220 cases in Solan and 121 recovery, while mandi district has tested 144 new cases and 296 patients have recuperated. Una 129, Chamba 107 and Shimla district has found 97 Covid cases. 223 patients have recovered in Shimla.

The state has 22,181 active caseloads, NHM reported.

State has recorded 44 Covid causality in the last 24 hours. Total 2,917 virus patients have died in the state.