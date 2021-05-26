Shimla: Providing a helping hand to the state during the tough time of the Covid pandemic, Shimla based SJVNL is installing 4 Oxygen Plants in the state.

As per the official statement, SJVNL installing Oxygen Plants at Rampur in Shimla district, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur. The total cost of these plants would be around Rs. 4.5 Crore.

SJVN has already provided Cold Chain Equipments costing around Rs. 1 Crore to the Himachal Pradesh Government in support of its efforts to vaccinate the entire population of the state.

SJVN has recently provided 50 semi fowler Beds to IGMC in addition to this financial support of more than Rs. 2 Crore, has been extended to procure ventilators, oximeters, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitizers & gloves in various hospitals of Government of Himachal Pradesh.

To speed up the process of vaccination against Covid-19, SJVN has tied up with Fortis Hospital for vaccinating its employees, persons working in through contractors and local people residing in the vicinity of Projects/offices.