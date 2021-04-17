Kangra 258, Solan 233, Hamirpur 219 and Shimla reported 208 positive virus cases

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed the highest ever surge of Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

As per the NHM report, the state has recorded 1392 positive Covid cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kangra district recorded 258 cases, Solan 233, Hamirpur 219 and Shimla reported 208 positive cases.

Mandi 126, Bilaspur 95, Una 91, Sirmour 73, Chamba 38, Kullu 32, Lahaul-Spiti 18 and Kinnaur tested 1 virus case.

Three each Covid patients have died from Shimla and Kangra districts, while two in Solan and one each have succumbed to the virus in Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi districts.

647 Covid cases have recovered and now active caseloads have jumped to 8,444 in the state.

Total 75,587 have contacted Covid virus in the state of which 65,947 have recovered and 1,167 have succumbed to the virus.