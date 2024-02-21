Questions Raised Over Mandi’s ENC (Projects) Integrity in Barsar Water Supply Scheme Tendering; BJP Leader Satpal Satti Demands Investigation

Shimla – The Barsar Water Supply Scheme (WSS) project is mired in controversy as serious misconduct allegations have surfaced regarding the tendering process. BJP leader Satpal Satti has raised questions about the role of the Engineering-in-Chief (Projects), JSV Mandi, in awarding the tender to a specific firm, expressing concerns about transparency and adherence to regulations.

As per a report, the project, designed to improve water supply in the Barsar area from the Beas River, initially received approval for Rs 130 crore under the National Development Bank (NDB) funding. The tendering process, initiated in July 2022, took an unexpected turn when the Engineering-in-Chief (Projects) Mandi finalized the tender after negotiations with the lowest bidder, amounting to around Rs 205 crore. However, the tender was not awarded due to a significant increase in cost beyond the sanctioned Rs 130 crore.

In a startling development, Chief Engineer JSV Hamirpur Zone suggested altering the water source from Beas River to Sutlej River, potentially reducing the project cost by Rs 50 to Rs 60 crores. The proposed change required revised technical approval and a new estimate was prepared based on a detailed survey and investigation, considering the Sutlej River as the source.

Despite these recommendations, the Engineering-in-Chief (Projects) Mandi chose to finalize the original tender without approving the revised technical clearance and DNIT. Critics argue that this decision lacks sanctity as the scope of work has undergone a substantial change, raising questions about transparency and adherence to project guidelines.

BJP leader Satpal Satti has voiced his concerns, demanding an immediate investigation by the state government. Satti stressed the importance of accountability and demanded strict action against officials responsible for potential financial irregularities. He warned that if the state government fails to promptly act, he will escalate the matter to a central investigation.