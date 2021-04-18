Shimla: Congress Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla said that the recently held Municipal elections were significant and will set the stage for the Assembly elections 2022.

Lauding his party’s performance in the municipal elections in Palampur and Solan, he said that the public have instilled faith in the Congress party.

The performance of the Congress party in the Mandi and Dharamshala municipal elections will be reviewed, he said, adding that his party will work at the ground level for the by-polls to be held Fatehpur Assembly constituency and Mandi parliamentary constituency.

The Congress will defeat BJP in the Assembly elections with the support and blessings of the public, he added.

The people are now aware of the tactics of BJP, their political gimmicks and false propaganda, said Shukla, adding that every section of the society has been troubled with the anti-people policies of BJP government at the Centre and in the state.

The people have given up on BJP and Congress will come back to power with the help and support of the public, he added.