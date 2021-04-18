Chamba: Three persons have been killed as a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge due to a landslide in the Chamba district.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Kumar (27) son of Sudesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar (17) son of Ramesh Kumar, both residents of Kumharka village in Mehla tehsil, district Chamba and Kushal Kumar (32) son of Kishori Lal and resident of Bhareni village, district Chamba.

The accident took place on late Saturday night on Chamba-Utip-Seri road when they were on their way to their village from Chamba. The region at that time was witnessing heavy rainfall. When they reached near Utip village, a landslide hit their vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge. All three of them were critically injured.

The accident was noticed by local residents who informed the police. Police reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of local residents amid heavy rainfall. Police struggled to rescue the injured from the gorge and after some time the injured were successfully brought to the road.

The injured were immediately rushed to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba where they were declared brought dead. Their bodies have been handed over to their relatives for cremation after conducting post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba Arun Kumar confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation.