Solan: Shoolini University Scientist’s research article “Photocatalytic dye degradation and antimicrobial activities of Pure and Ag-doped ZnO using Cannabis sativa leaf extract” has been placed as one of the top 100 downloaded chemistry papers for Scientific Reports in 2020.

‘Research article received 2,697 downloads in 2020, placing it as one of the top 100 downloaded chemistry papers, says Scientific Reports 2020 by Nature portfolio Journal.

Prof Rajesh Kumar and Prof Sourabh Kulshrestha, authors of the research paper said “for more than three years their two Ph.D research scholars are working on the eco-friendly synthesis of nanoparticles from the Himalayan natural herbs and plants and has developed their own method for the same.”

“Team has successfully synthesized pure ZnO (Zinc Oxide) and Ag-doped ZnO by an eco-friendly method using Cannabis sativa leaves” they further claimed.

The Cannabis sativa leaves used as a reducing and capping agent and can be used safely as eco-friendly synthesis. Researchers have collaborated with Prof Khalid Mujasam Batoo’s research team from King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.