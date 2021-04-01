New Delhi: In a setback to BJP, former Zila Parishad (Pachhad assembly segment) member Dayal Pyari on Thursday joined Congress.

She has joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal and Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla at New Delhi at the party head office.

She had won as Zila Parishad member from ward of the constituency Pachaad, of MP and BJP president Suresh Kashyap in the last 15 years.

She was in the spotlight after she contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate after she was denied the BJP ticket despite being a strong contender.

Although she lost the elections, however she managed to get more than 12,500 votes.

“I will now work wholeheartedly to strengthen the Congress party,” said Dayal Pyari after joining Congress.

BJP has always been indulging in politics of appeasement, she charged, adding that Congress is the only party in the hands of which the country and the state is safe and has always worked for the upliftment of every section of the society.

“Congress has brought about various welfare schemes and programmes, thus leading to the overall development of the country and the state, ” said Dayal Payari.