Chandigarh: Congress leader from Punjab has pitched for Rahul Gandhi as the most suitable Prime Ministerial candidate.

Punjab Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Tuesday said that “Rahul Gandhi is the only hope of the common man in these testing times, when COVID cases are surging and fiscal meltdown prevails everywhere due to the injudicious economic policies of the BJP led NDA’s Government.”

Rana Sodhi said that “it is necessary that Congress forms the government at the Centre, and in this direction, whatever needs to be done, it should be done as the nation needs respite from the mismanagement of Modi govt.” He added that the nation required a secular govt with the commitment of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ as the present govt unwaveringly pursued pro-corporate policies.

The Cabinet Minister stated that Rahul Gandhi also expressed his willingness to take the duty with utmost sincerity and honesty and he is able to guide the nation through thorny paths created due to the majority appeasement policies through the construction of religious places instead of health infrastructure. ”Congress is working towards national integration and inclusive growth for everyone,” he added.

Rana Sodhi claimed that the Congress is “strong and progressive” and remains engaged in the process of changing the nature and role of politics in the country.

The Youth Services Minister charged that “one-man centric government” at the Centre is not good in the national interest, and the future of over 130 crore people can be safeguarded with inclusive politics only. The Congress alone is a political force which has preserved the social fabric of this country,” he added. ”The nation like us can’t function according to the whims and fancy of one obstinate person,” he asserted.