New Delhi: BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of physically assaulting BJP MPs during a protest outside Parliament. Thakur, accompanied by fellow MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, lodged a police complaint against Gandhi at the Parliament Street police station, citing multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of provocation and attempt to murder.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Makar Dwar of Parliament House, where BJP MPs were protesting Congress’s alleged disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. According to Thakur, Gandhi pushed BJP MPs Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Chandra Sarangi, leaving them injured and requiring hospitalization.

“Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the law,” Thakur told reporters. “His arrogance and habitual disregard for rules have reached dangerous levels. Today, he physically attacked peaceful protesters, injuring two MPs. This behaviour is unacceptable in a democracy.”

The BJP’s protest centered around accusations that the Congress party has historically undermined Ambedkar’s contributions to the nation. Raising slogans such as “Insult of Babasaheb, Hindustan will not tolerate,” BJP MPs demanded an apology from the Gandhi family and Congress leaders.

Thakur alleged that the Congress has consistently sidelined Ambedkar’s legacy. “Jawaharlal Nehru went to great lengths to defeat Ambedkar in elections, and Congress leaders awarded themselves honours like the Bharat Ratna while ignoring Ambedkar. It was only during the Janata Dal government, supported by the BJP, that Ambedkar was posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna,” he said.

Thakur also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing Ambedkar’s contributions through initiatives like the establishment of the “Panch Teerth” and the declaration of Constitution Day.

The scuffle outside Parliament has intensified the ongoing friction between the BJP and Congress during the winter session. Thakur described the altercation as a deliberate provocation by Gandhi, stating, “This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has behaved irresponsibly. His actions today are a direct challenge to parliamentary decorum and law and order.”

The complaint filed against Gandhi includes sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351 of the Indian Penal Code. BJP leaders have demanded strict action, arguing that such behavior sets a dangerous precedent for parliamentary proceedings.