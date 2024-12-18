Dharamshala/Shimla: Political tensions in Himachal Pradesh soared on Wednesday as both the BJP and Congress organized major protests, targeting different levels of government. On the opening day of the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the BJP held a protest rally in Dharamshala, criticizing the state government’s two-year tenure and its policies. Meanwhile, in Shimla, Congress leaders led a protest against the central government, voicing concerns over what they described as “anti-people policies.”

In the BJP’s protest rally at Sidhbari Zorawar Ground, thousands of party activists participated. The party aimed to highlight grievances related to the state government’s decisions during its two years in power. The rally attracted attention from both the police and intelligence agencies, with local authorities ensuring that law and order were maintained throughout the event.

BJP leaders criticized the state government’s handling of key issues and decisions over the past two years, accusing it of failing to address the concerns of the people. The rally marked the BJP’s attempt to galvanize public support and make its discontent known before the commencement of the legislative proceedings. The police department was on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents during the protest.

Simultaneously, in Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh Congress staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan under the leadership of State Congress President Pratibha Singh. This protest was part of a nationwide demonstration organized by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), targeting the central government for its “anti-people policies.”

Congress leaders, including Chetan Chauhan, AICC Secretary and Co-incharge of State Affairs, and Vidit Chaudhary, were also present during the protest. The protest focused on several issues, including the alleged corruption linked to industrialist Adani in the US courts, the central government’s protection of capitalists, and increasing violence in Manipur. Congress leaders also expressed concern over the central government’s neglect of Himachal Pradesh’s interests.

Congress leaders and party workers marched from Chhota Shimla to the Raj Bhawan. Mayor Surendra Chauhan, speaking at the protest, criticized the central government for preventing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi from raising important issues related to Himachal in the House. He further claimed that the central government was ignoring the state’s welfare and development needs.

In the coming days, other protests are expected in Dharamshala, with the Berozgar Sangh planning a demonstration at Zorawar Stadium on December 19 against the hiring of guest faculty in schools. Additionally, the SC and ST Mahasangh, Multi-Task Workers, and employees from the Education Department will join in to demand better working conditions. Protests will also focus on the proposed Central University in Dharamshala.

Both the BJP and Congress have shown no signs of easing their political campaigns, with protests likely to continue as the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly progresses.