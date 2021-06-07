Mohali: Rayat Bahra University has opened career counselling centres and admission offices in different important towns in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Jammu-Kashmir to help students seeking admission and career guidance of different courses.

Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra said the career counselling centres have been opened in view of the restrictions imposed in different states in view of the prevailing Covid pandemic during which it was not possible for students to undertake travelling.

These career counselling centres would facilitate students for taking admission at their town which would be a big relief to the students, Bahra further added.

Gurvinder Singh Bahra claimed an improvement in placement and so far, 1,029 recruiters had visited the university and over 7,000 students have successfully placed in various companies. The highest package offered has been Rs 12.5 lakh, Bahra claimed.

The university is offering courses in Engineering, Business Administration, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences and Education.