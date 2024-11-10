Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced his support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s concerns about the monopolization of markets by a few powerful corporate groups. Echoing Gandhi’s recent statements, CM Sukhu called for urgent reforms to address the issue, highlighting the potential dangers posed by monopolistic practices to the nation’s economy and social welfare.

“Rahul Gandhi’s critique is not just a political stance but a necessary call for significant reforms. His comparison of current monopolies to the practices of the East India Company is a reminder of the risks such corporate dominance can have on India’s economic fabric,” CM Sukhu stated. He emphasized that the Congress Party’s ideology has always centered on providing equal opportunities and ensuring the fair distribution of resources for all citizens.

Sukhu warned that unchecked monopolization could harm consumers, limit competition, and reduce the quality of products and services. “A healthy and competitive market is essential for keeping prices affordable and ensuring that consumers get the best possible products,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged the union government to take a non-partisan approach to this issue, focusing on the national interest rather than political differences. “Rahul Gandhi’s concerns are aligned with the welfare of the common citizen, and his suggestions should be taken seriously by the central government,” he added.

Sukhu reiterated that Gandhi’s call for reform is not just criticism but a vision for transformative change. “If the government genuinely aims to work in the public’s best interest, it must adopt policies that reduce economic disparity and ensure a level playing field for all businesses,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for a national conversation on the issue of market monopolization, saying, “Such issues deserve widespread discussion so that citizens are fully aware of their rights and the need for equitable economic empowerment.”