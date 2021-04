Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has transferred as many as 28 Tehsildars with immediate effect.

The transfer order was issued on April 23 but the official letter of transfer was released on Monday.

As per the notification, Harish Kumar has been transferred from Sundernagar to Bilaspur, Jai Gopal Sharma from Chachiot at Gohar to Ghumanwin, Sarthak Sharma from Thunag to Palampur, Hari Singh from Padhar to Fatehpur, Praveen Kumar from Lad Bharol to Kangra and Dina Nath from Sarkaghat to Jwalamukhi.

Deekshant Thakur has been transferred to Dalhousie from Bhuntar, Prem Sarita to Jubbal from Nichar, Vivek Negi to Naina Devi (Swarghat) from Kalpa, Bipin Kumar to Nalagarh from Banjar, Hira Chand to Recovery (Kullu) from Balichowki, Jas Pal to Dharampur, Mandi from Kotli, Ramwsh Singh to Sihunta from Aut, Veena Thakur to Badsar from Nankhari, Ved Prakash to Palampur from Paonta Sahib and Anil Kumar to Solan from Keylong.

Furthermore, Rohit Kanwar has been transferred to Lad Bharol from Sub Tehsil Kangoo, Jagdish Chand to Sundernagar from Jwalamukhi, Rajesh Kumar to Bhuntar from Dalhousie, Chander Mohan to Nichar from Jubbal, Husan Chand to Sandhole from Naina Devi, Rishabh Sharma to Thunag from Nalagarh, Mukul Anil Sharma to Aut from Sihunta, Ajay Kumar Singh to Chachiot from Ghumanwin, Dev Pal to Nihri from Sunni, Gurmit Gialchan Negi to Sarkaghat from Solan Amit Kumar to Rakkar from Bilaspur and Narender to Nohradhar from Dharampur.