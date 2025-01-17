Shimla – The registration of births and deaths in Himachal Pradesh will now be conducted exclusively online, following amendments to the Birth and Death Registration Act by the Health Department. This move aims to streamline the registration process and enhance accuracy in vital records.

As per the new provisions, the date and day in birth certificates will now be recorded in a two-digit format, while the year of birth will appear in a four-digit format. Registration of births will be mandatory within 30 days of occurrence, ensuring timely documentation.

In a notification, Health Secretary M. Sudha Devi stated that the updated regulations also require the cause of death to be included in death certificates. The amendments, collectively referred to as the Birth and Death Registration Amendment Act, 2024, are expected to improve the efficiency and transparency of the registration system.

The shift to an online-only system reflects the state government’s commitment to adopting digital solutions for public services. Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new process to ensure compliance with the updated regulations.