Mandi: Congress State president Kuldeep Singh claimed that Congress will sweep all the four municipal Corporation polls in the state slated to be held on 7 April.

He was addressing a road show organized in Mandi in favour of Congress candidates in eight wards on Saturday.

Rathore exhorted party workers to unitedly stay put, to defeat BJP in the civic body polls in Mandi.

He was accompanied by other senior party leader including G S Bali, Kaul Singh Thakur, Congress District President Prakash Chaudhary, MLA Vikramaditya Singh, Sundar Thakur, Ravi Thakur and many other Congress leaders and hundreds of activists who participated in this road show.

Blaming BJP for rising inflation and unemployment, he said that the state government has failed on every front and the BJP’s policies are completely to be blamed for this deteriorating economy.

Rathore asked the party workers to mobilize the public against the anti-people policies and decisions of BJP and to make them aware of its far-reaching consequences.

“Today the farmers of the country are protesting against the three farm laws for the last three months, however the government at the centre is playing into the hands of corporate houses and making all out efforts to push the country into slavery.

“Congress fought for the independence of the country and the leaders even sacrificed their lives. Today, the country’s unity and integrity is in peril and Congress is yet again fighting for the country,” he claimed.

The people of the state were upset with the BJP government, he said, adding that the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had neglected Mandi town by concentrating all his focus on Seraj area.

The government is taking loan every month for its luxuries, the progress and development in the state has come to a standstill, he alleged.