Shimla: With 20 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in Pandli village, Kotkhai in Shimla district and three deaths in the last few days, the village has been declared a containment zone.

According to Sub Divisional Magistrate Theog Saurabh Jassal said that Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kotkhai had brought to his notice 20 positive cases and three deaths in the last few days in the village. Out of the three one was confirmed case of Covid-19 positive and other two cases also seem to be suspected Covid-19 cases, he added.

Jassal however did not rule out the possibility of many other persons being infected due to their contact with already existing infected 20 persons.

In such a situation the village has been declared a containment zone and the BMO has been directed to ensure further necessary action strictly in accordance with the prescribed protocol, he said.