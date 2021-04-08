Mandi: In the recently concluded MC Elections, the ruling BJP performed well and won 11 of the 15 wards.

The Congress won only four wards.

The elections were held on party symbol for the first time in the newly created Mandi MC and the prestige of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was at stake.

The Mandi Municipal Corporation win came as a big boost to the BJP. The ruling party lost Solan and Palampur corporations decisively and in Dharamshala, the saffron outfit won 8 wards – one short of a majority.

WardCandidateParty
1Alaknanda HandaCongress
2Virender BhattBJP
3Somesh UpadhyayBJP
4Rajender MohanCongress
5Yog RajCongress
6Virender Singh AryaBJP
7Sudesh KumariBJP
8Hardeep Singh RajaBJP
9Suman ThakurBJP
10NehaBJP
11Nirmal VermaBJP
12Madhuri KapoorBJP
13Deepali JaiswalBJP
14Krishan BhanuBJP
15Anjana KumariCongress

To ensure BJP candidates victory, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur campaigned aggressively in Mandi Corporation. In his public address, CM Thakur had made the Mandi MC poll a prestige issue as well and sought votes on the development.  

