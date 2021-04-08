Mandi: In the recently concluded MC Elections, the ruling BJP performed well and won 11 of the 15 wards.

The Congress won only four wards.

The elections were held on party symbol for the first time in the newly created Mandi MC and the prestige of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was at stake.

The Mandi Municipal Corporation win came as a big boost to the BJP. The ruling party lost Solan and Palampur corporations decisively and in Dharamshala, the saffron outfit won 8 wards – one short of a majority.

Ward Candidate Party 1 Alaknanda Handa Congress 2 Virender Bhatt BJP 3 Somesh Upadhyay BJP 4 Rajender Mohan Congress 5 Yog Raj Congress 6 Virender Singh Arya BJP 7 Sudesh Kumari BJP 8 Hardeep Singh Raja BJP 9 Suman Thakur BJP 10 Neha BJP 11 Nirmal Verma BJP 12 Madhuri Kapoor BJP 13 Deepali Jaiswal BJP 14 Krishan Bhanu BJP 15 Anjana Kumari Congress

To ensure BJP candidates victory, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur campaigned aggressively in Mandi Corporation. In his public address, CM Thakur had made the Mandi MC poll a prestige issue as well and sought votes on the development.