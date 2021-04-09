Solan: The people in the four Municipal Corporation have voted against the anti-people policies of the double engine government of BJP, said MLA Rajinder Rana.

Addressing media persons on Thursday at Solan, he said that Congress won with a clear-cut majority in two municipal corporations Palampur and Solan.

While BJP won the Mandi municipal corporation, however, it could not get a clear majority in Dharamshala municipal corporation election.

Congress, he said has won 29 seats out of 64 seats in the four municipal Corporations, whereas, BJP has won 28 seats and independents seven.

“Among the winning independent candidates, most of them belong to Congress ideology,” he claimed.

Rana who was the Congress in-charge of Solan elections said that 9,926 votes were cast in favour of Congress, while 9,574 votes BJP and if we analyze the whole election scenario, vote percentage has been more in favour of Congress.

He gave credit to the party leaders and workers for having worked hard to ensure victory of Congress.

“The developmental works undertaken during previous Congress government under the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and by the Congress Member of Parliament Dhani Ram Shandil in Solan has borne fruits. People voted for the Congress keeping in mind the progress and development brought about by Congress”, he asserted.

Besides, inflation, farmer, women issues, unemployment, demonetization were the main issues, anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the state government, against which the people of the state voted, he alleged.

He charged the state government for misuse of government machinery and administrative machinery, money power in the municipal elections.

“It was the first time, the Chief Minister had to go door to door seeking votes for three days in Solan municipal jurisdiction. Had the government undertaken any development in the last three years, this would not have been the fate,” he accused.

The people of the state have given a clear indication of their resentment against the incumbent BJP government where development works have almost stalled, he said, adding that the public have started drawing comparison between the previous Congress government and incumbent BJP government.

In 2017 assembly elections, BJP had released vision document, however the government has failed to fulfill the promises, he said, charging BJP of having won elections by misleading the public on double engine, which has now totally ceased.