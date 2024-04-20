In response to a string of tragic accidents related to paragliding in Himachal Pradesh, the Tourism Department has initiated stringent measures to enforce safety protocols and prevent further mishaps. Reports indicate a growing trend of paragliders flouting regulations, leading to an alarming increase in accidents across the state.

Authorities have taken strict action, warning that licenses will be revoked for any violations of safety rules. Notably, paragliders are now required to undergo the SIV (Simulation d’Incidents en Vol) course, a vital training regimen aimed at enhancing safety awareness and response mechanisms.

Moreover, the Tourism Department mandates registration for all paragliders, with a compulsory two-year training program for those enrolled. Currently, only 150 paragliders are officially registered, indicating a pressing need for comprehensive oversight and regulation within the industry.

In a stern directive to district-level officials, the Tourism Department has instructed thorough inspections of paragliding sites to ensure compliance with safety standards. Any deviations will result in immediate punitive action, including the cancellation of licenses.

The urgency of these measures is underscored by a series of tragic incidents that have rocked the state in recent months. In Bir Billing, a renowned paragliding destination, a seasoned female pilot from Noida tragically lost her life despite her extensive experience in the sport. Similarly, in Dobhi, Kullu district, a female tourist met a fatal end when she plummeted from a considerable height onto a rooftop, highlighting the catastrophic consequences of safety lapses.

The escalating toll of accidents serves as a stark reminder of the imperative to prioritize safety in adventure tourism.