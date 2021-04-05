Dharamshala: Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Monday campaigned in Municipal Corporation elections at Dharamshala and sought votes in favour of BJP candidates.

Thakur said that the Himachal has a double engine BJP government and appealed to the people to put in place a “third engine” by voting for the party in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation election.

Blaming Congress for not able to ensure development of the Dharamshala MC despite generous funding from the Union Government, Thakur said that “there is an immediate need to increase the facilities here to attract more visitors from all over the world.”