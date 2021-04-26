Shimla: Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur has directed the horticulture department to submit damage reports of crops within 15 days.

The Horticulture Minister, in a review meeting of damage to the crops due to unseasonal snow, hail storm in the state, on Monday, directed to constitute committees under the chairmanship of Deputy Director Horticulture of district Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur to prepare damage report.

Also Read: Untimely snowfall destroys apple and stone fruits in Himachal

The Committee would include scientists of Horticulture University, officers of Revenue department and representatives of insurance companies and horticulturists.

The Minister directed the officers to prepare and submit a detailed analysis report alongwith videography of the damages within 15 days.

Mahender Thakur also directed SMD of the concerned area to send daily review report to his office.

He said that the Horticulture department had decided to transfer the subsidy of crop protection medicines into the bank accounts of horticulturists of the State through Direct Benefit Transfer.