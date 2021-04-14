Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid floral tribute to the Bharat Rattan Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister remembered Dr. Ambedkar contribution in drafting the Constitution of India. He said that the Dr. Ambedkar had taken up important issues of the poor, downtrodden, scheduled castes and other wearer sections of the society.

“Dr. Ambedkar felt that education was the right weapon to fight social slavery and it can enlighten the downtrodden masses to come up and gain social status, economic betterment and political freedom” CM said.

Chief Minister said “Dr. Ambedkar made all his efforts to change the hierarchical structures of Indian society and restoration of equal rights and justice to the marginalized and abolition of untouchability.”

The State Governor Bandaru Dattatraya offered floral tributes to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. In his message, the Governor said that besides being the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar worked seamlessly for ensuring social justice to the people and dedicated his life to the betterment of the poor, the exploited and the downtrodden. He emphasised upon spreading his message of brotherhood, his thoughts and principles particularly against social discrimination and the rights of women and labour.