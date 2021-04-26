Shimla: Following a steep rise in the Covid-19 cases across the state, the government has imposed various restriction to flatten the Covid curve.

Acting on the growing demand to restrict free movement from the other states, the government has now made COVID e-pass mandatory for entering the state.

“All inter-state movement into the State shall be monitored through registration in COVID e-pass software to monitor compliance with the quarantine requirements and facilitate contact tracing of persons in event of detection of COVID-19 positive cases,” government notified.

Now with the government order “all persons desirous of entering the State shall register themselves on COVID e-pass software and details of their arrival will be shared with all concerned for the purpose of quarantine requirement and contact tracing.”

“there shall be no monitoring of the inter-district and intra-district movement, except that from or into a containment zone” notification further read.

Administration has put restriction on returnees from the ‘hotspots’ area as returnees shall be treated as ‘high risk contacts.’

All returnees shall be subjected to the protocol of home or institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The residents of the State exiting the State to visit the hotspot areas for short duration for medical, business or office purpose and coming back to the State within 72 hours shall also be exempted from any requirement of are asymptomatic. A system of quarantine, provided they scanning and verification of persons registered in the registration acknowledgement generated from COVID e-pass software at the time of exiting the State at State border will be put in place and it shall be ensured that only those persons re-enter the State who had exited, government decided.

People, who travel to Himachal from the hotspot for short duration for medical, business or officials work for time not exceeding 72 hours and will not attend any gathering, shall be exempted from quarantine requirements, Notification suggested.