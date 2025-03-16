Bilaspur: The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested three accused in the firing case of former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, while the search for the shooters is still underway. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ritesh Sharma alias Rishu, Manjeet Nadda, and Rohit Rana. Police suspect that Manjeet Nadda and Rohit Rana conducted a recce before the attack.

While three have been arrested, police teams are actively searching for the main shooters. CCTV footage has emerged showing the attackers before and after the crime. Additionally, an Instagram video of two suspects from a Rohtak village has surfaced, strengthening suspicions about their involvement. The police are verifying their identities and gathering further evidence.

The attack took place on Holi Friday when four armed assailants opened fire on Bamber Thakur at his wife’s government residence in Changar Sector of Bilaspur city. The attackers fired 22 to 24 rounds. Thakur sustained a bullet injury in his left leg, while his PSO, Sanjeev Kumar, was critically injured with bullets hitting his stomach and leg. A bystander, Vishal Chandel, suffered minor injuries from shrapnel but was later discharged from the hospital.

The police recovered a Bolero vehicle used in the escape from Chakra in Mandi district, along with a pistol near the same location. The five people taken into custody earlier included the vehicle’s driver. Investigations have revealed that individuals inside Thakur’s residence were possibly providing real-time information to the attackers, allowing them to strike with precision.

Following the attack, security at IGMC, where Thakur is receiving treatment, has been tightened with the deployment of 10 to 12 police personnel. Thakur refused treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur and was referred to IGMC instead. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, and Vikramaditya Singh visited IGMC to check on Thakur’s condition.

The attack’s well-planned execution on Holi has raised suspicions of a premeditated conspiracy. An eight-member SIT is investigating the case, examining CCTV footage from dhabas along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane and coordinating with Haryana Police. Police sources indicate that more arrests are expected soon.