Baddi: Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the state. As per the record, active caseloads have crossed the 8000 marks from 250 in the last 60 days.

The State Chief Minister has cautioned that the second surge in the cases of the Covid-19 pandemic was more alarming and challenging. CM Jai Ram Thakur, in a Covid review meeting with stakeholders at Trade Centre Baddi, said that the virus was spreading at a very fast pace and advised everyone to be more vigilant and careful. He said

“State Government is making all-out efforts to check the spread of coronavirus by educating the people to take preventive measures by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.”

The nation had strongly faced the challenge of the first wave of corona pandemic and credit of this goes to the timely decisions taken by the strong leadership and active co-operation extended by the people of the country, CM said.

He said that all the stakeholders such as NGOs, Industrialists Associations, elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals played a crucial role in fighting the pandemic as the system was not activated to that extent.

“it is the need of the hour that these stakeholders again work with similar dedication and commitment to fight this pandemic,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government does not want to impose lockdown as it adversely affects economy and causes great panic amongst the masses.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited Pre-Fabricated Makeshift Covid-19 hospital at Nalagarh.