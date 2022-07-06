Shimla: The pending Shimla Municipal Corporation election has finally started to see the light of the day as State’s Election Commission on Tuesday has issued the schedule for preparing the electoral rolls for 36 wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation.

An official notification has been issued by the State’s Election Commission. Notification for the rest of the five wards I.e. Summerhill, Boileauganj, Tutikandi, Nabha and Phagli has not been issued due to the matter of delimitation of these wards that is still pending in the High Court.

According to the notification, the draft publication of electoral rolls will be done on July 6. The final publication of the electoral rolls will be done on or before August 8.

The period for filing claims and objections before Revisiting authorities will be from July 7 to July 16 while the period for deciding claims and objections by revisiting authorities will have to be within ten days from the filing of claims and objections.

Period for filing appeals before the Electoral Registration Office will be within three days from the orders passed by the Revisiting Authorities while the period for deciding appeals by the Electoral Registration Office is on or before August 5.