CM reviews Covid-19 situation in the state

Shimla: State government has made it mandatory for people of seven high load states Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to carry 72-hour prior RTPCR negative report while visiting the State after 16 April.

This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the meeting with the senior officers of the State Government here today to review the situation arisen due to sharp surge in the Covid-19 cases in the State.

He said that an advisory would be issued soon and all the SoPs and guidelines issued by the Centre and State Governments regarding to check the spread of coronavirus must be enforced strictly in the state, so contain spread of the virus.

Thakur said that as of now the state government has decided to allow tourists to visit the state, but at the same time hotel owners and tourists should strictly adhere to the SoPs issued by the State Government.

While laying stress on twin strategy for testing, tracing and treatment with effective surveillance of micro containment zones, Chief Minister said that greater emphasis must also be laid on going RT-PCR tests to achieve the target of 70 percent RT-PCR tests.

He said that the State Health Department must also take steps to increase bed capacity in order to meet out any eventuality.

State Health Department must also ensure minimum wastage in vaccine, he added.

He said the virus was spreading at a fast pace which was the biggest concern and that during the last 45 days the State has reported 10,690 new covid cases. In addition to this, the number of death has also increased rapidly which was a matter of concern, as 120 deaths were reported in the State during the last the 45 days.

Thakur said that the state government has allowed the devotees to visit various temples in the state during the Navratri festival, but at the same time, organizing of ‘langars’, ‘bhandaras’ and ‘jagran’ has been completely banned.

He said that devotees were allowed to visit the temple to perform ‘puja’ and ‘darshans’ by maintaining social distancing and using face masks.

The temple managements must also ensure strict implementation of the SoPs laid down by the state government.

He said that the no overcrowding would be allowed in buses and other public transport and private vehicles and wearing of face masks even in the vehicles must be enforced strictly.