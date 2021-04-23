Punjab CM orders crackdown on hoarding of Medical Oxygen

Chandigarh: Punjab government has decided to provide 24×7 real-time information of the availability of beds in the hospitals on its 104 helpline.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a review meeting of Covid situation in the State, expressed concern at the reports about shortage of beds for Covid patients in various parts of the country. The Chief Minister said the current situation was comparatively comfortable in Punjab with respect to the availability of beds in the hospitals, both government and private sector.

He asked the Health Department to ensure that 75 percent beds were reserved in L2 and L3 facilities for Covid care besides imposing a complete ban on elective surgeries so that the hospitals should focus on the treatment of Covid patients.

The Chief Minister asked Police to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions put in place so as to prevent further spread of the virus in the state.

Referring to the availability of oxygen in the state, the Chief Minister said he had already written to the Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, to seek his personal intervention for uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the state.

He underscored the need to ensure proper use of oxygen and to prevent any hoarding. He lauded the efforts of the Health Department in making available 234 oxygen concentrators to the government Covid isolation facilities in the State. This would enable the State to optimally utilise oxygen and ensure adequate oxygenation for the patients requiring the same at L2 facilities.

Ordering a crackdown on oxygen hoarding in the State, the Chief Minister categorically stated that no trader or manufacturer would be allowed to indulge in illegal hoarding of liquid medical oxygen and anybody found wanting would be dealt with sternly.