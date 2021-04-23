Shimla: Heavy rains since the last three days, that lashed across Shimla pulled down a six-storey building in Sanjauli in the suburbs of Shimla city.

The building collapsed following heavy rains on Friday. The building developed cracks after the retaining started caving in.

No loss of life has been reported as there were no occupants in the building.

The district administration and Municipal Corporation Shimla had timely shifted the residents of the building to a safer place on Thursday.

Municipal Corporation Shimla, Mayor Satya Kaundal said that inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the building collapse.