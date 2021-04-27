Strict action taken following a complaint regarding exploitation of employees by private school managements

Chandigarh: Coming down heavily on a private school for violating government instructions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the education department has cancelled ‘No Objection Certificates’ (NOC) given to a school in the Fazilka district.

While divulging details, school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that he has been personally monitoring complaints against such schools and after reviewing the case of Shiwalik Public School Chakk Araian Wala (Jalalabad), he has decided to cancel the NOC for defying government directions.

It is pertinent to mention that the school education minister had floated his personal email id, vijayindersingla@gmail.com, to receive such complaints against wrongdoings of private school managements.

Singla said that some complaints have been received against the school that the employees were not being paid or being paid less during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that after receiving the complaints against the school, the education department has served notice to the management and after finding their reply unsatisfactory their NOC has been cancelled.