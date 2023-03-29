Chandigarh: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh clarified that the recently imposed water cess won’t affect Punjab and Haryana states. In a substantive discussion on various bilateral matters with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Wednesday, CM Sukhvinder Singh clarified misconceptions regarding water cess and its impact on neighbouring states.

Sukhvinder Singh said that the water cess would not be imposed on water but on hydropower projects operating within the state and both Punjab and Haryana will not suffer any loss due to this water cess.

In a Joint press conference, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said that Himachal and Punjab have a common cultural heritage and share cordial relations.

He said that a committee of the Chief Secretary and Energy Secretary of Himachal Pradesh and equivalent officers of Punjab would be constituted to conduct a detailed discussion over various hydroelectric projects including water. This committee will straighten out the matters in a time-bound manner besides discussing the projects of Bhakra Beas Management Board, said the Chief Minister, besides will amicably solve the contentious issues if any.

Sukhvinder Singh said that he also held a detailed discussion over the further implementation of the Shanan project as the 99 years lease of the project is expiring in 2024. Shri Anandpur Sahib-Mata Naina Devi Ropeway project was also discussed during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister assured to work together on joint projects of religious tourism.