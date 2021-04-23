Shimla: Covid cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the state. From 218 active cases on February 23, now the state has over 11,000 active caseloads. In the last three days, the state has recorded about 4500 new positive cases.

Demand for the beds in the hospitals are increasing with each passing day and now a scarcity of medical oxygen posing another problem in fighting against the Covid pandemic.

In this hour of crisis, the State BJP has decided to give a helping hand to the families and patients affected by the virus and launched a ‘Seva Hi Sangathan – Abhiyan 2’ across the state.

Under the programme, the state BJP has issued 24X7 Covid Helpline No. 01772832764 under the necessary information and assistance would be provided to the people.

State party president Suresh Kashyap said, “the helpline number will be advantageous to people in providing necessary information and assistance to the people about the facilities of beds, ventilators and general beds.”

Kashyap said that public representatives of all levels of BJP – MPs, MLAs and elected members up to the Mandal will provide service through the helpline in their respective area. A large number of sanitisers, mask, Kada, fruits will be distributed by the BJP workers, he further added.

Moreover, to control Covid-19 infection, the BJP will start an awareness campaign. Under this campaign, BJP workers will work with the goal of “Mera Booth – Corona free Booth”. Mahila Morcha would distribute masks in public area.