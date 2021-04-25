RTPCR tests within 72 hours mandatory for all visitors entering Himachal

Shimla: Amidst the sharp Covid surge in the state, the State government has decided to impose a Night curfew in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from 10 PM to 5 AM.

The Curfew will come into force from midnight of 27th April i.e., Tuesday to 10th May, 2021.

In a high-level meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, it’s decided to make RT PCR tests within 72 hours mandatory for all the visitors visiting the State.

“In case the persons visiting the State have not undergone RTPCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine/isolation at the place of their residence for fourteen days” CM led meeting further ruled.

It was also decided that local bodies, both in urban and rural areas would be closely involved in effective enforcement of all the SOPs and guidelines in their respective areas and empowered to initiate legal action against the violators so as to check spread of this pandemic.

“Special Task Force would be constituted at the local level for effective enforcement of SOPs during all the religious, social, political and cultural gatherings,” further decided in the meeting.

The Task Force would be empowered to initiate strict action against the people violating the guidelines and SOPs issued by the State Government from time to time.