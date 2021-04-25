Shimla: In a wake of the prevailing Covid-19 cases surge and decline in the pace of vaccination in the state as people of the state were reportedly hesitant and are not volunteering to get themselves vaccinated, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi has requested the eligible persons to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Awasthi, in his press statement issued on Sunday, pitched for a mass awareness about the second wave of the Covid-19.

“public need to be aware of the seriousness of the second wave in which the transmission is far greater than the first wave and more number of people are dying due to the disease,” Awasthi said.

Secretary Health advised people to undertake precautions like social distancing, hand hygiene and use the mask.

Rejecting the allegations of concealing the number of critical and serious patients, Secretary Health claimed of making complete detail of cases and situation public through the daily Media Bulletins.

Awasthi clarified that since the beginning of this pandemic, NHM publishing daily Media Bulletin with the district wise number of tests done along with pendency and lab wise breakup, type of tests done, number of COVID positive persons detected, number of deaths etc.

“The information regarding availability of beds and occupancy in different levels of institutions is also being updated on the dedicated link now, which is available in the public domain,” Awasthi further added.

Earlier, state National Health Mission MD, Dr Nipun Jindal had appealed to the general public to come forward for the vaccination. Dr Nipun had clarified that the Covid vaccine is safe and effective against the coronavirus.