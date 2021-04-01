New Delhi: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Parliament today.

He appealed others to take the vaccine and follow precautions about it. Anurag Thakur said

“I took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at Parliament today. I appeal to all citizens who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated and also encourage others. I appeal to everyone continue to follow precautions, spread awareness and exercise health safety measures.”

Later, he also interacted with the media and advised everyone to vaccinate themselves and follow all health and safety measures.