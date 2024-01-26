Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended warm congratulations to Som Datt Battu, for being honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The recognition comes in appreciation of Battu’s remarkable contributions to the promotion of classical music, solidifying his status as a luminary in the field.

Born on April 11, 1938, Som Datt Battu has been a torchbearer of the Patiala Gharana, and his journey in the realm of Hindustani classical music has been nothing short of exemplary. Initiated into the art by his father Ram Lal Battu, Battu’s musical journey was further nurtured under the guidance of Kunj Lal Sharma. His mastery of the gayaki (singing style) reached new heights under the tutelage of Kundan Lal Sharma.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed immense pride in Battu’s achievements, highlighting that the honour bestowed upon him with the Padma Shri is a testament to his dedicated service in the realm of art and culture, particularly in the field of classical music. The Chief Minister emphasized that this recognition on the eve of Republic Day adds an extra layer of significance, symbolizing the cultural richness and artistic prowess of Himachal Pradesh.

Beyond his role as a vocalist, Som Datt Battu has also left an indelible mark as an educator. Serving as a music lecturer in various colleges for four decades, his influence has touched the lives of countless aspiring musicians. His commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent is further reflected in the fact that hundreds of his disciples are now taking his musical legacy to foreign countries, spreading the essence of Hindustani classical music on the global stage.

Som Datt Battu, already a recipient of the Himachal Gaurav civilian award, now joins the illustrious league of Padma Shri awardees. His multifaceted contributions to the world of music, both as a performer and an educator, showcase the depth of his impact on the cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh and the broader Indian classical music scene.

As news of this prestigious honour resonates through the state, Som Datt Battu’s fellow citizens join in celebrating his achievements. His artistry not only enriches the cultural tapestry of Shimla but also contributes significantly to the broader landscape of Indian classical music. The Padma Shri is a recognition well-deserved, honouring a maestro whose dedication and talent have brought pride to Himachal Pradesh and the nation as a whole.