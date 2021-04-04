Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Sunday has reported 10 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest in recent weeks. Total deaths due to the virus in the state have now reached 1,057.

Four deaths have been reported in Una district which include a 91-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman, 54-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. Two deaths each have been reported in Mandi and Shimla districts. In Shimla a 80-year-old man and a 82-year-old woman succumbed to the virus while a 99 and 56-year old men died in Mandi district. A 73-year-old man died in Bilaspur and a 59-year-old man died in Solan district.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to surge in an alarming rate in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 404 persons have tested positive for the virus on Sunday. COVID-19 cases have breached 400 cases mark for the fourth consecutive day. Total COVID-19 tally in the state now stands 65,242 while total active cases have reached 3,577. However, 256 patients have also recovered on Sunday.

Of all the new cases, 128 have been reported in Chamba district, 57 in Hamirpur, 56 in Shimla, 48 in Kangra, 32 in Mandi, 31 in Una, 29 in Solan, 13 in Bilaspur, six in Sirmour and four in Kullu.

As per State’s Department of Health and Family Welfare, Shimla remains the worst hit district with 11,119 cases. Behind Shimla is Mandi where 10,611 persons have tested positive for the virus till date. As many as 9,876 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kangra district while 7,702 persons have tested positive in Solan district.

So far, 4,582 cases have been reported in Kullu district, 4,037 in Sirmour, 4,366 in Una, 3,662 in Hamirpur, 3,193 in Chamba and 1,401 in Kinnaur. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district with 1,259 cases.