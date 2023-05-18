In a bid to rescue the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) from financial turmoil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced significant reforms during a late-evening transport department meeting held on Wednesday. The reforms aim to make HRTC financially independent, ensuring the timely payment of salaries and pensions while enhancing overall efficiency and service quality for the people of the state.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for immediate action to address HRTC’s financial losses. He expressed his determination to implement comprehensive reforms that would provide HRTC with improved financial resources, paving the way for sustainable growth and development.

One of the key aspects of the reform agenda is the transition from diesel buses to electric buses (e-buses) in a phased manner. Chief Minister Sukhu revealed that HRTC has already integrated 95 electric buses into its fleet and plans to expand this number even further. To this end, the State Government has initiated the procurement process for the purchase of 75 Type-1 e-buses, with the issuance of tenders already underway. It is anticipated that the letter of award (LOA) will be issued by next month, marking a crucial milestone in the transition to cleaner and greener transportation.

The Chief Minister further disclosed that the routes for the 75 e-buses have been identified, and efforts are underway to develop the necessary charging infrastructure, including charging stations. Additionally, HRTC has also earmarked routes to replace 225 diesel buses with Type-2 e-buses, ensuring a significant reduction in carbon emissions and a step forward in achieving Himachal Pradesh’s goal of becoming a green energy state by March 31, 2026.

Underscoring the importance of these reforms, Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to promoting the use of e-vehicles and establishing six green corridors throughout the region. These initiatives are part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

The meeting also addressed the construction of a proposed bus port in Hamirpur, with the Chief Minister announcing that the Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority (HPBSMDA) would commence construction within the next two years. Furthermore, a suitable location has been identified in Nadaun, Hamirpur district, for the construction of an e-bus depot, underscoring the government’s determination to modernize infrastructure and support sustainable transportation options.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed his full support for the reform agenda. He commended HRTC’s dedication to fulfilling its social responsibilities and offered valuable suggestions to enhance the corporation’s overall functioning.