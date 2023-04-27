Himachal Pradesh University to Conduct Joint Entrance Examination for PG Courses for 2023-24 academic year, providing great relief to thousands of students.

In a major development, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has agreed to conduct a Joint Entrance Examination for PG courses for the 2023-24 academic year. The decision was taken after Sardar Patel University requested HPU to conduct the exam for 22 PG degree courses being conducted in Mandi University.

The entrance exam will be held from May 29 to June 15, providing a great relief to thousands of students. Students will not have to pay separate fees for the entrance examination of HPU and Mandi University.

HPU Dean of Studies, Prof. Kulbhushan Chandel, stated that necessary changes have been made in the online application form for the exam. The form will now have the choice of both universities, and the last date for filling the entrance examination form has been extended to May 12, 2023.

The entrance exam will be conducted for subsidized and non-subsidized seats in both universities. It will be held for 22 PG courses, including M.Sc Physics, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Environmental Science, MA Geography, English, Hindi, Economics, Public Administration, Political Science, History, MCA, MCom, MEd, MTTM, LLB three-year course, HPU MAT-2023, BEd, and UG course BHM course.

This decision to conduct a joint entrance exam comes after the problem of a lack of necessary arrangements for conducting the entrance examination in Mandi University. The move will provide convenience to students from all over the state and facilitate admission to PG courses.