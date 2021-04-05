Solan: As the campaign for the Civic body elections entered the last leg on Monday, the Congress party made a final attempt to woo the voters in Solan.

Visibly huge crowd was witnessed as Congress unleashed an outreach programme on voters on the last day of campaigning, indicating a neck-to-neck contest in some wards of Solan between BJP and Congress.

The rally was to be addressed by veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh; however, he could not make it owing to health concerns in wake of spike in Covid 19 cases.

MLA, Vikramaditya Singh appealed to voters to vote to strengthen the Congress party keeping in mind the successive elections that are around the corner that include by-elections in Kangra and Mandi and the 2022 assembly elections.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s narrative of running a triple engine government, Singh said that they should first take control of double engine.

He appealed the voters not to be misled by the triple engine narrative of BJP.

Contrary to the election promises made by BJP before the 2017 Assembly elections, no new National Highways have been constructed, neither any inch of extension of railway lines has been seen nor any package to the state from centre, he asserted.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led state government, will be remembered for rollback of decisions, charged Singh.

“Congress has contributed immensely in the progress and development of Solan,” said MLA Rajinder Singh Rana, while urging voters to vote for Congress to ensure victory in all the 17 municipal wards of Solan.

Today inflation, unemployment is a big issue and all the sections of the society are severely overburdened, he added.