Kullu: As samples of two dead birds were tested positive for bird flu (H5N8) in Kullu, the district administration has started to take actions to tackle the spread of bird flu. These samples were sent to National Insurance of High-Security Animals Diseases, Bhopal for testing after several unexpected deaths of birds were reported in Kullu and Manali Sub Divisions. The report of tests received on Sunday.

A review meeting was conducted on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kullu Dr Richa Verma. During the meeting, DC has asked the Forest Department to monitor wild birds extensively. The Department has also been ordered to dispose off dead birds properly and disinfect the place where dead birds are found.

Verma has directed Animal Husbandry Department to monitor domestic chickens and chicken shops as precautionary measure, collect samples from shops and send them to the laboratory. The district administration has asked the Health Department to arrange appropriate medicines.

She has also directed City Councils of Kullu, Manali and Nagar Panchayat Bhuntar to ensure that chicken waste from shops under their jurisdiction are disposed off properly.

DC Kullu has appealed the people to not to touch dead birds with bare hands. People have also been advised to eat chicken and eggs by either boiling them or cooking them at the temperature of 70 degrees.

She said that the district administration is closely monitoring the situation with the concerned departments. “People need not to worry as domestic and commercial poultry have not been infected of bird flu yet” she added.

SDM Kullu, SDM Manali, Animal Husbandry Department officials, Forest Division and Health Department were present in the meeting.