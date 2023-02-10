Shimla: One person has been arrested for murdering an Anganwadi worker in Theog Sub Division, district Shimla.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Singh (40), a resident of Balian village in Theog Tehsil while the deceased has been identified as Reena (49), a resident of Sandhal village in Theog, Shimla.

The incident occurred on Thursday when she was on duty in the Anganwadi Centre, Balag. At around 12:00 pm, the accused came there and assaulted her with a stick. Local residents reached there after hearing the noise and found her in critical condition. In the meantime, the accused fled from the spot.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and arrested the accused from a nearby place.

She was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for treatment, however, she succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Theog Siddharth Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.