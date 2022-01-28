Shimla: Giving hope to the outsourced employees, Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman has assured to redress their issues and prepare a report before the Budget Session.

The state government had constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee for redressal of issues of outsourced employees rendering services in various departments. Its first meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Cabinet Minister Mahender Singh Thakur.

Mahender Singh Thakur acknowledged receiving complaints of exploitation related to the salaries and other benefits and pressed for a coordinated effort from Legislature and the Executives for speedy and permanent resolution.

“The Cabinet Sub Committee after obtaining suggestions from the departments will prepare its report before the upcoming Budget Session for giving final shape to the to redress the grievances of outsourcing employees,” Thakur stated and directed all the departments to send the complete information to the Sub-Committee before 3rd February.

Mahendra Singh Thakur also ordered all departments to ensure the release of pending payments and availability of EPF cards besides provident fund accounts facilities of outsourced employees.