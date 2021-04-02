Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 408 new Covid positive cases on Friday, while 4 patients died.

As per the NHM report, Una district tested 77 new positive cases, Hamirpur 73, Shimla 61, Solan 54, Kangra 53, Bilaspur 41, Sirmour 24, Chamba 12, Mandi 9, Kullu 3 and Kinnaur district recorded 1 virus case in last 24 hours.

285 covid patients have recovered in the state and now active caseload has jumped to 3,338. Una district has maximum 682 active cases and Kangra has 651 cases.

4 Covid patients have died, NHM reported.