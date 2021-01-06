Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Six Sigma Healthcare to set up Asia’s First Mountain Institute in Shimla district.

Six Sigma Healthcare will invest Rs. 100 crore and proposed Institute will be set up in Chudhdhar areas of the Shimla district. Once completed Mountain Institute will provide employment to 727 youths

Six Sigma Healthcare is a super specialized Mountain Medicines team trained by the Armed Forces in India since 2009. Six Sigma is providing free high altitude medical services in all pilgrimage like Amarnath, Kailash Mansarover, Kedarnath, Manimahesh and disasters like Uttrakhand flood and Nepal earthquake.

In the meeting the proposal for setting up the institute was given by the Chief Executive Officer of Six Sigma, Dr. Pradeep Bhardwaj and Board Member of Six Sigma Major General Atul Kaushik, Souvik Chandra Dutta.

The Chief Minister accepted the proposal and said that the Government will provide support in the purchase of the land for the institute in Shimla and Sirmaur district.

The Medical Director of the Six Sigma healthcare, Dr. Pradeep Bhardwaj said that the objective of the institute is to develop all type of research in Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga concerning high altitude mountains and to educate professionals in mountain medicines.