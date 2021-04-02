The Army War College (AWC), Mhow celebrated its Golden Jubilee today. The College is the fountain-head of all tactical training in the Indian Army and solely responsible for training officers of the Indian Armed Forces and from friendly foreign countries. The College is the leading seat for learning of Warfare, carrying out research in tactics, logistics, contemporary military studies and improvement in military doctrine.

The Army War College with its proud distinctive identity stands by the inscribed motto ‘YuddhayaKrirtNischaya’ which means ‘Into Battle With Resolve’. Since it’s modest beginning in 1971, The College has evolved into a magnificent and vibrant cradle of learning and development of military leadership. The college has grown in capacity, status and reputation thereby admirably fulfilling its founder’s vision. The college continues to be the alma mater to distinguished officers who have left an indelible mark on all the military operations undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces since Independence.

A number of activities and celebrations, including the Golden Jubilee Cyclothon, Sailing Regatta and a Webinar titled “Evolution of Warfighting over the Decades, Indian Military Heritage, Emerging Domains/ Forms of Conflicts & Recalibrating Indian Military Thinking” were conducted, as a precursor to the main event, under the guidance of Lt GenVS Sreenivas, Commandant, AWC.

A Special Sainik Sammelan for all ranks and defence civilian employees was addressed by Lt Gen VS Sreenivas, Commandant, AWC. During his address, the Comdt complimented all ranks and defence civilians for the high standards of professionalism and dedication displayed by them while performing their duties. He exhorted them to continue to discharge their duties with the same enthusiasm and zeal. Selected individuals were awarded for their meritorious service in various fields.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Army War College today morning. Lt Gen Raj Shukla, GOC-in-C ARTRAC, Lt Gen VS Sreenivas, Commandant, AWC, distinguished veterans and ex Comdts AWC Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd) and Lt Gen PG Kamath, (Retd) laid a wreath.

The celebrations culminated with General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) releasing the First Day Cover and launching the E-Book on Army War College. The Golden Jubilee Trophy was also unveiled on this historic occasion.