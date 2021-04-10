Hamirpur: Congress Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana on Saturday has lashed out at BJP led governments over inflation and accused the party of lying and misleading the common people.

Rana, in a statement, said that BJP – that had promised to double farmers income by 2022 – putting unnecessary financial stress on the farmer and recent hike of prices of fertilizers is one the them.

Rana said that price of LPG cylinders has crossed Rs 900 while rates of fuel had touched Rs 100. “People of our country are being looted continuously but BJP is only concerned about remaining in power,” Rana further charged.

Accusing BJP of looting the people, he said

“Even the Britishers did not loot the Indians the way BJP is doing for the past seven years.”

Rana said that during the last seven years, people of the state as well as country have lost faith in political system.

He said that the “loot system is dominating in the name of democracy whereas capitalism is continuously prevailing in the country in the name of nationalism.”

Rana said that BJP has cheated public sentiments by constantly telling lies. “No ruling party has ever lied to the people like the present governments” he added.

“Whether it was to deposit Rs 10 lakhs by bringing back black money, promise of providing two crore jobs every year, promises made during demonetization, government has only lied. During the last Assembly elections of Himachal, Central Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced to build 69 National Highways in the state which also turned out to be a lie,” said Rana.

“Not only this but Hamirpur MP had promised to build martyrs memorial, sea-plane and railway line which were never fulfilled. This shows that every leader of this party has been lying” he said.

“Despite misusing government’s machinery, using money and power BJP suffered embarrassing defeats in Municipal Corporation elections” he added.